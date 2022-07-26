PlayStation Shows an Early Look at the PS VR2 User Interface

Sony showed the first images of the PS VR2 user interface, including how the transparent system will look and the setting of the game area.

Similar to the Oculus/Meta Quest VR headset line, the PlayStation VR2 will have a “transparent” look that will allow you to view your real environment in black and white. At the same time, cameras mounted on the headset are used, and this is useful for viewing where your controllers are located, or for navigating the game space without removing the headset. The transparent view can be activated using a physical function button on the hardware itself or through the User Interface Control Center.

PlayStation VR2 — Screenshots of user interaction

6 images

The control center will also allow you to draw and edit an individual game space on the floor using manual controllers, also similar to how Meta Quest works. The grid wall will be displayed in the game when you get too close to the set boundaries. Your settings are saved between sessions, but you will need to draw a new play area to move to a new room.

A “cinematic mode” has also been confirmed, which will allow you to watch non-VR content, such as existing games, on a “virtual cinema screen”. (Virtual reality allows things to look much bigger than they really are, and so you can create something like a movie theater). This content will be displayed in 1920×1080 HDR video format with a frame rate of 24/60 Hz, as well as a frame rate of 120 Hz, so it will not be as high quality as, say, your good 4K TV. VR content, on the other hand, will have a resolution of 4000 x 2040 HDR (2000 x 2040 for each eye) with a frame rate of 90/120 Hz.

The PS VR2 will also have a broadcast mode, which in combination with the PS5 HD camera can broadcast video of both what you see in the headset and what you do in real life.

Sony said that more than 20 major games will be released for the PS VR2. Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village and Ghostbusters VR, among others, will appear on the platform. The headset itself was introduced only at the beginning of this year, and you can see how it combines with other virtual reality headsets in our comparison.

Matt Purslow is IGN’s UK news and articles editor.