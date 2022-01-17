PlayStation Reviews The 22 Most Anticipated PS5 And PS4 Games In 2022

PlayStation: The confidence in the premiere of God of War: Ragnarok, Stray, Gotha Knights, Stray and other great highlights such as Horizon Forbidden West stands out. Sony Interactive Entertainment knows that 2022 could be the first big year for PlayStation 5. With a new generation of consoles dealing as best it can with shortages and supply chain issues, the best response companies can give are high-end video games. quality that highlight the need to join its ecosystem. The Japanese firm is fully confident in its lineup of titles for the next twelve months; This is testified in a new official post in which it collects the 22 most anticipated PS5 and PS4 games of 2022.

22 PS5 and PS4 games for a vertigo year 2022: complete list

These are the 22 titles that Sony has chosen to anticipate to its PS5 and PS4 players what they can expect from the PlayStation universe throughout the year 2022 – if the dates of those who have it set do not change and at the expense of those who are still pending. day and month—, from “exciting indie titles to spectacular blockbusters”. Whether they are exclusive or not. Titles for all tastes that we summarize below in the order in which they are collected on their portal:

Horizon Forbidden West — February 18, 2022

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — January 28, 2022 on PS5; 2022 on PC

Elden Ring — February 25, 2022

Dying Light 2: Stay Human — February 4, 2022

God of War Ragnarok — 2022 (to be confirmed)

Gran Turismo 7 — March 4

Gotham Knights — 2022 (to be confirmed)

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin — March 18, 2022

Ghostwire: Tokyo — 2022 (TBC)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands — March 25, 2022

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction — January 20, 2022

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — 2022 (TBC)

Stray — early 2022

OlliOlli World — February 8, 2022

Salt and Sacrifice — 2022 (to be confirmed)

Little Devil Inside — 2022 (TBC)

Sifu — February 20, 2022

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals — 2022 (TBC)

Chia — 2022 (to be confirmed)

Babylon’s Fall — May 4, 2022

Forspoken — March 3, 2022

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum — 2022 (to be confirmed)