PlayStation releases list of most downloaded PS4

Sony revealed today (13), through the PS Blog, the most downloaded PS5 digital games from PSN in 2020. In the publication, the 10 most downloaded PS4 and PSVR games were also ranked.

During the PS5’s first month on the market, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla top the charts in Europe and the United States. On PS4, the new CoD franchise title is also among the most downloaded last year, but accompanied by other games like FIFA 20/21 and the sovereign GTA V.

Interestingly, games that had a certain prominence in 2020 in the United States, such as Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II, are in fifth and sixth places, respectively. Check out the full list:

Most downloaded PS5 games of 2020 in the United States / Canada

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

NBA 2K21

Demon’s Souls

Madden NFL 21

FIFA 21

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Watch Dogs: Legion

Most downloaded PS4 games of 2020 in the United States / Canada

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Grand Theft Auto V

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Minecraft

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part II

NBA 2K21

NBA 2K20

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Madden NFL 21

On the PSVR, the top of the list consists of Beat Saber, Job Simulator and Superhot VR. Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Marvel’s Iron Man VR occupy ninth and tenth positions, respectively.