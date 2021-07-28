PlayStation reaffirms desire to bring exclusives to PC with Nixxes

PlayStation: Just under a month after the acquisition of Nixxes, PlayStation gave more details about the purpose of the acquisition. The Dutch studio, which specializes in PC game conversions, will just help bring more exclusive titles to computer gamers.

The details were released by PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Famitsu this Wednesday (28). He said that the company’s will is to develop more exclusives for the consoles and that the company is “very satisfied” with the quality of the titles that are being developed and that have already been released recently as Returnal.

On the other hand, the “big boss” also said that they are doing a lot of work to offer games from PlayStation consoles to the computer.

“We are happy with our efforts to provide our IPs (intellectual properties) for PCs, although it is still in its infancy. And we look forward to working with Nixxes to help with that,” he argued.

Nixxes ported games like Marvel’s Avengers, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and the 3 reebot titles from the Tomb Raider franchise. In the case of PlayStation, it recently brought games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone and Death Stranding to PCs.

About PS5

In the interview, Ryan also thanked fans for the 10 million PS5 unit sold worldwide, but said he regretted the fact that console inventories were still low.

“Although we have achieved an unprecedented supply of products at launch, it is not sufficient for very high demands, as it leads to the problems just mentioned (scarcity).”

The Executive hinted that things are getting a little better in terms of stock and argued that the Japanese brand is working with its partners to increase the offer of devices around the world.