PlayStation Plus Video Pass: Sony tests streaming service in Poland

PlayStation Plus Video Pass: As a test, Sony announced its new video streaming service for PS4 and PS5, the PlayStation Plus Video Pass, which for now will only work in Poland. The subscription product allows video game users to access more than 20 films and series produced by Sony Pictures and still enjoy PS Plus. This confirms yesterday’s rumors that an image of the service appeared on the internet and was subsequently deleted.

According to Sony’s vice president of global services, Nick Maguire, the company is making this release on a monitored basis before making a full launch. He explains that Sony intends to see if players will benefit from the service, which titles they choose to watch, what they look for in it and how often they use it.

According to Maguire, Poland was chosen because the PlayStation has a large player base there and is a country where people are very adept at video-on-demand services. In addition, he says that there is other relevant information for the country to have been chosen and that he cannot reveal what they are, but explains that he has the ideal characteristics for the tests.

Despite only one possibility under analysis, everything indicates that the company wants to expand the service in case of success in this stage. It is worth remembering that Sony owns numerous films and series.