Playstation Plus September 2020 games announced

Games to be gifted to PlayStation Plus members in September 2020 were announced. Next month’s games are two world-famous giant productions that everyone knows very well.

Playstation Plus September 2020 games

As you know, in order to play games online on the Playstation platform, you need to have a PS Plus subscription. Plus system, where you can be included monthly or periodically, offers online gaming capability to its users, as well as giving special games to its members every month, allowing them to buy games at low prices with discounted price offers. Playstation presented Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which was adopted by millions for the August 2020 period, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, one of the most important productions in the history of the game.

For the September 2020 period, the Playstation did not fall short of the last month and announced that it will present one of the most demanded games in the world, PUBG, namely PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Street Fighter V, the popular game of every era, will accompany PUBG. The games will be available on September 1, 2020.



