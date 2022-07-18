PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra now offer a 7-day free trial in the UK

The brand new PlayStation Plus has introduced seven-day trial versions for the Extra and Premium levels of the subscription service in the UK.

Both PS Plus Extra (£10.99 per month) and Premium (£13.49 per month) options will now also give you the opportunity to try out a new service before paying anything.

At the time of writing, it would seem that only the UK has access to the test, but this does not exclude the possibility that it will appear in other regions in the future.

The trial version is only available for those who are not currently a PS Plus member (even at the Essential level), and there are no separate trial versions for Extra and Premium.

Essentially, you subscribe to PS Plus Extra/Premium and then you can continue to pay for 1, 3 or 12 months of service as you see fit, or cancel if you so wish.

The terms and Conditions show that you can cancel the free trial before you are charged after seven days. But if you don’t stop the renewal, you will automatically be charged a regular subscription fee until you cancel the subscription.

The free trial version of PS Plus is now available in the UK.

PS Plus additions for July include the sci-fi adventure Stray, as well as PS5 games such as Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Marvel’s Avengers.

Robert Anderson is a deal expert and commercial editor at IGN. You can follow him @robertliam21 on Twitter.