PlayStation Plus October 2020 games announced

The games that will be gifted to PlayStation Plus members in October 2020 were announced. Next month’s games are two world-famous giant productions that everyone knows very well. Let’s examine it together …

PlayStation Plus October 2020 games

In order to play games online on the PlayStation platform, you must have a PS Plus subscription. The Plus system, where you can be included on a monthly or yearly basis, not only offers online gaming capability to its users, but also offers special games to its members every month, and allows them to buy games at low prices with discounted price offers.

PlayStation presented PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the most played Battle Royale genre for the September 2020 period, and Street Fighter V, one of the most important productions in the history of the game.

Sony is offering two games for PlayStation Plus for free during October 2020. One of the world’s best-selling video game franchises, Need for Speed ​​was transformed into a vampire in 1918’s London with the new driving action Need for Speed ​​Payback. The Vampyr game, based on the story of Jonathan Reid, was offered free of charge for PS Plus members.

Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr are your PS Plus games for October: https://t.co/kKNMxUDkCL pic.twitter.com/K1Kutlws67 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 30, 2020

Both games are offered for free and will be available in the store from October 6 to November 2.



