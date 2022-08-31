PlayStation Plus Games Announced for September 2022

Sony has announced that PlayStation Plus games for September 2022: Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus and Toem. According to the PlayStation blog, all three games will be available for free to all PlayStation Plus subscribers on September 6.

Need for Speed Heat is the third game in a reimagined series that launched in 2015 and takes players to the roads of the fictional Florida metropolis of Palm City. The heat is centered around a day and night cycle that creates different styles of racing, and the player needs to master both clean street racing and harsh battles with rogue police.

We preferred this Need for Speed 2015 game and its sequel Payback, as in our 8/10 review IGN said: “Need for Speed Heat is a mosaic of existing ideas, but by far it is the most impressive Need for Speed game in the world. years.”

Granblue Fantasy: Versus is a completely different atmosphere. This Japanese four-button fighting game consists of light, medium and heavy attacks, as well as a finishing blow for a specific character, similar to V-Skills in Street Fighter 5. The genre is there.

IGN said it was great as “it intelligently balances considerations for more casual fighting game players without ever stepping on the toes of its hardcore audience.”

Finally, the most niche of the three new games is Toem: A Photo Adventure, a hand-drawn adventure game dedicated to the delights of photography. Conceived as a laid-back and charming puzzle game, it certainly achieved that goal, as IGN also gave it an 8/10 in our review.

“Toem is a short, pleasant little photo adventure filled with witty text, silly but down—to-earth characters and lots of interesting, picturesque moments that can be captured,” we said. “Despite the simplicity of its passage, its diorama-like maps, cartoon style, pleasant music and sounds make this world attractive to stay in it long enough to reveal all its secrets.”

These three new games will be available for free until October 3, and last month’s games, including Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 and Little Nightmares, will be available until September 6.

Sony also unveiled new games that will appear in its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games catalog on September 20, titled this month’s Deathloop, which IGN called a masterpiece. The full list of games also includes:

Assassin’s Creed OriginsWatch Dogs 2Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Spiritfarer: Farewell Editioncory: Colorful Fairy Tale Monster Energy Supercross 5alex Kidd in Miracle World DXRabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV ShowRayman Legendscott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game

Several games will also appear in the catalog of classic games for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. The full list of games that will also be available on September 20 can be seen below: Siphon Filter 2 | PS1SLY Collection | PS3Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time | PS3Bentley Backpack | PS3 Toy Story 3 | PS3 Kingdom | PSP

Check out the updated lists of all games from the PS Plus Premium catalog and the PlayStation Plus classic games catalog in the IGN playlist. You can use these lists to plan what to play next, create customizable ranked lists of your favorites, and track your backlog.