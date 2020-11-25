PlayStation Plus games announced for December 2020

Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4 and Rocket Arena will reach PlayStation Plus subscribers on December 1, Sony announced.

Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4, and Rocket Arena will hit PlayStation Plus subscribers on December 1, Sony announced.

Team17’s Worms Rumble features 32-player cross-platform combat. Just Cause 4 is Avalanche’s blow ’em-up from December 2018 (Donlan called it “pleasantly badass open-world carnage” in Eurogamer’s review), and Rocket Arena is EA’s colorful 3v3 competitive multiplayer shooter. All games are available to play until Monday, January 4.

While Rocket Arena was well received, it struggled to gain attention in the crowded team shooter market when it launched in July, and its premium price plummeted shortly after launch. In September, the average 30-day concurrent player count of Rocket Arena on Steam was just 71, which meant that gamers were having a hard time getting games. However, its release on PS Plus should give it a go on PlayStation.

In the meantime, non-PlayStation Plus members who own PS4 or PS5 games with active multiplayer modes or features can try them out for a limited time next month. Sony hosts a free online multiplayer weekend that runs from midnight on Saturday, December 19 to midnight on Sunday, December 20.

Free PS Plus Games for November 2020

First of all, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 will be able to claim a free copy of Bugsnax. Bugsnax is a strange first person game where players have to walk around and capture creatures that are based on food.

Of course, PlayStation Plus subscribers have a lot more to look forward to in November than just the games listed here. Starting November 12, PS Plus subscribers on PS5 can enjoy the PS Plus Collection, which is a line of critically acclaimed free PS4 games, including some of the console’s biggest exclusives, as well as titles from third parties. Sony has released a listed update of the games in the PS Plus collection that will be available on November 12.

From Worldwide Studios:

Bloodborne

Days gone

Detroit: become human

God of War

Infamous second son

Ratchet and Clank

The last guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until sunrise

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End



