PlayStation Plus free games announced for January 2021

Sony announced the PlayStation Plus free games that will be given as a gift to PlayStation users in the first month of the new year. Having released a statement in the last days of 2020, Sony announced the free PlayStation Plus games of January 2021. Announcing in the announcement that two PlayStation 4 and one PlayStation 5 games will be given as a gift, Sony also stated that the games will be playable as of January 5, 2021. So, on this month’s list, three different games will be waiting for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users.

Games provided for free

Maneater was the first free game for PlayStation 5 users in the new year with PlayStation Plus subscription. The game, which has 68 metacritic points, was released on May 22, 2020. Offering players the opportunity to control the shark, Maneater promises a different experience to RPG lovers with its open world. Let’s also convey that the PlayStation 5 version of the game has 4K 60 FPS support.

The game given free of charge on the PlayStation 5 side was Maneater, while the two games gifted to PlayStation 4 users were Shadow of The Tomb Raider and GreedFall. Let us mention again that Maneater is only available for PlayStation 5 users. The other two games will be downloadable for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider, developed by Square Enix and released on September 12, 2018, can be said to be the most remarkable game of this month. We can easily say that it is a production that action-adventure enthusiasts will love to play. The metacritic score of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which has come to this day by putting a lot on the previous game, is 75.

Another game offered for free, Greedfall, was developed by Spiders. Greedfall, broadcast by Focus Home Interactive, was released on September 10, 2019. It is actually a very new production, just like Maneater. Greedfall’s metacritic score, which stands out as an action role-playing game, is 72.

The giveaway games, which are clarified with the announcement on PlayStation.blog, will be available for download starting Tuesday, January 5th. It is possible to download the games for free until Monday, February 1. If you want to download the games later, just add them to your library.

Making PS plus subscribers happy with the games given this month, Sony gave a gift of Just Cause 4 and Rocket Arena on the PlayStation 4 side in the last month of 2020, and offered Worm Rumble free of charge to PlayStation 5 users.



