PlayStation Plus December 2020 games announced!

PlayStation Plus December 2020 games have been announced. The console market was revived thanks to the launch of PlayStation 5 in our country. We recently witnessed Sony making an interesting statement about the stocks of PlayStation 5.

Unfortunately, the depletion of stocks left many gamers’ enthusiasm on their crop. While the Japanese company deals with this problem, it does not neglect the PlayStation Plus subscribers. Which games will be available for free download and play next month?

PlayStation Plus December 2020 games are here

It has been announced that the games in the list prepared by Sony can be downloaded between 1 December 2020 and 4 January 2021. These productions can be played on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The published list includes Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena and Worms Rumble. It was also reported that Sony will organize an online and multiplayer event between 19 December 2020 and 20 December 2020, and this event will be free.

Worms Rumble, which appeals to those who love strategy games, explores the adventures of worms. This production, which attracts attention with its real-time structure and battlefields that can accommodate 32 people, is accompanied by Just Cause 4.

This game, which tells the story of Rico Rodriguez, a famous agent, was developed by Avalanche Studios. Rocket Arena is a war game signed by Electronic Arts and released on July 14, 2020.

The battles in this game host groups of three. If you wish, let’s not extend the word further and let us leave you with the promotional videos of these three games. Which one is your favorite?



