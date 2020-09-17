PlayStation Plus Collection service is coming!

PlayStation 5 is finally here. At the event, we saw not only PS5 but also some games for the first time. In addition to these, PlayStation Plus Collection service was also introduced. It can be said that this service brings the most popular games of PS4, and everything else to PS5.

What is the PlayStation Plus Collection service?

Sony fired the wick of a new Premium subscription service during its new event. This service, called the PlayStation Plus Collection (Collection), which is a PlayStation 5 advantage, provides PlayStation Plus subscribers with access to a catalog of PlayStation 4 games that they can download to their PlayStation 5.

Players get access to a range of games playable on PlayStation 4 at no additional cost on PS5, including titles like God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Bloodbourne. For this reason, this service, which gamers will like, can be written as a number on the PlayStation digit.

You will be able to directly download and play the games in question so this should not be confused with a cloud gaming service or any other service. Sony states that this service will be available when it launches on November 12th.

It also means you have a large number of PS4 games, including both Sony and third-party games. The following games have been included so far:

God of War

Bloodborne

Monster Hunter World

Final Fantasy XV

Fallout 4

Mortal Kombat X

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Ratchet and Clank

Days Gone

Until Dawn

Detroit: Become Human

Battlefield 1

Infamous Second Son

Batman: Arkham Knight

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard



