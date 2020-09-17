PlayStation Plus Collection confirmed for PS5

Sony has confirmed during the PlayStation Showcase what the selection of PS4 games will be that we can download on PS5 if we are members.

During the PlayStation Showcase, Sony Interactive Entertainment presented the PlayStation Plus Collection service, a collection of PS4 video games available for download on PS5 via subscription from the console’s launch day; that is, on November 19 in Spain (November 12 in the United States and Japan). As if it were Xbox Game Pass, works like God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Bloodborne can be downloaded at no additional cost to play.

We are talking about a premium subscription model, different from the standard PS Plus and, therefore, it is to be expected that it will have a higher price than the usual modality. We do not know if this will be the backward compatibility of PS5 with PS4; that is, if it will be restricted to a subscription model. We await more details.

Other games shown are Persona 5, The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 7, Mortal Kombat X, Monster Hunter World, Until Down, Infamous Second Son, Battlefield 1… First party and third party games. They state: “For PlayStation Plus members, we will have a new special offer on PS5: PlayStation Plus Collection. PS5 owners with PS Plus will be able to download and play a select library of generation-defining PS4 games.”

Complete list of games included in PS Plus Collection

God of war

Bloodborne

Monster Hunter: World

Final Fantasy XV

Fallout 4

Mortal Kombat X

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Ratchet & Clank

Days gone

Until Dawn

Detroit: Become Human

Battlefield 1

Infamous: Second Son

Batman: Arkham Knight

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Person 5

Resident Evil VII



