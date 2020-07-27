PlayStation Plus August 2020 Games Announced

PlayStation Plus August 2020 games have been announced. As usual, Sony’s subscription service will offer free games to its subscribers this month. Which productions will be with you in the last month of summer?

PlayStation Plus August 2020 games

In the related statement made by the Japanese company, a production called Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was included. This multiplayer production, which will include races, will come to PlayStation Plus on August 4, 2020.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, developed by Mediatonic, is similar to the competition called Ninja Warrior, which many people watch on television screens. Let’s say he will include a maximum of 60 people in a match.

PlayStation said that this game can be downloaded for free until August 31, 2020. Apart from that, there was a development that would please those waiting for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered.

The war game developed by Infinity Ward will be available for free download from tomorrow. This game will be available until the last day of August, without any fees.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, which is a guest of PlayStation consoles with advanced animations and high resolution graphics, has also been developed for Xbox One and PC users.

If you wish, let’s share the video that was released on PlayStation’s YouTube channel and prepared for the promotion of the game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout without further mention. Have a good time.



