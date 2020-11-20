PlayStation Plus and Now have a discount for Black Friday

Black Friday 2020 will only take place on November 27, but the first big discounts are already starting to take over the internet. Sony, for example, is making price cuts on its PS Now and PlayStation Plus subscription services in several stores around the world.

As reported by IGN de ​​Portugal, there, from today until December 1, Plus’s annual plan has a 25% discount, while PS Now, still unavailable in Brazil, brings discounts on its quarterly and annual plans. The idea is that these and other promotions appear in other versions of the store between today and December 30th.

Here in Brazil, for now, PS Plus prices remain the same, with R $ 25.90 in the monthly plan, R $ 64.90 in the quarterly, or R $ 149.90 in the annual. But if we take into account that the promotions that happen in the gringa are usually replicated here, it is worth waiting a little longer before signing up, as it seems a matter of hours or days until we have more news.

However, Nuuvem is bringing a very good promotion and offers the PS Plus 12 month subscription for R $ 111.90.

In any case, if you have an account from another country on your console, you can start enjoying some Black Friday promotions right now! What are your biggest expectations for discounts this year? Comment below!



