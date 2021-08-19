PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Subscription Gets 50% Discount

PlayStation announced this Thursday (19), a promotion that gives 50% off on PlayStation Plus. Those who choose the 12-month service plan will pay R$99.90 instead of R$199.

The promotional price will only be valid until August 30th. Furthermore, only new subscribers will be able to take advantage of the lower price.

The company emphasizes that the subscription can be made through the service’s official website. In addition, she informs that taking advantage of the promotional price will pay around R$ 8.40 (although the amount cannot be paid in installments when the purchase is made directly from the PlayStation Store).

Increases and loss of subscribers

The 50% promotion on Plus comes after at least 3 major negative events for the brand. More recently, in early August, Sony unveiled its financial report for Q1 of FY 2021, which among other things showed that 1.3 million people were no longer subscribing to PlayStation Plus.

In May of this year, Brazilians had already received bad news. All service plans (1 month, 3 months and 12 months) had increases that reached up to 34%. At the time, the company justified that the adjustments were necessary to reflect “the current market situation”.

In addition to Plus, the PlayStation Hits line games also experienced increases soon after, which even generated a campaign from players on social networks.

As a counterpoint, Sony announced yesterday (18) reductions in the values ​​of PS5, PS4 and accessories. The justification was a reduction in the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Product) that had been announced by the Federal Government.

So, what did you think of the promotional price at Plus? Are you thinking of taking advantage of the discount? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!