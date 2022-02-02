PlayStation Plans To Launch 10 Games As A Service Before March 2026

PlayStation: Sony Interactive Entertainment recently announced the acquisition of Bungie, which will contribute to that goal. The presentation of the financial results of the companies always contributes to drawing the future prospects of their products. During the most recent investor meeting, Sony Interactive Entertainment has stated its intention to develop and launch at least 10 video games as a service before March 2026, as published by Shinobi602 on his Twitter account. The purchase of Bungie, the creators of Destiny 2, is part of the strategy to reinforce this type of product.

Given the comments of some users, who have put their hands to their heads at the possibility that this means the end of video games for one player on PS5, Shinobi602 himself has responded that he does not believe there are reasons for the alarm. “Sony is looking to expand PlayStation”, which means combining “AAA single player and multiplayer”. According to his words, the agreements with Firewalk and Deviation also go in that direction. “Single-player games are not going away.”

Bungie, an important partner in achieving this goal

PlayStation has recognized that the acquisition of Bungie, a studio that will operate independently and will release multi-platform games, will bring its experience “in the publication” of video games on various platforms, as well as in regard to titles as a service. “They will help us realize our ambitions to take PlayStation beyond consoles and grow our potential audience.”

The service that was leaked through Bloomberg, known under the code name of Spartacus, also floats in the air. Plans at the time weren’t final yet, but they did see the merger of PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus. Therefore, we will have to wait for it to be officially announced.

PlayStation announced that it will pay 3.6 billion dollars for Bungie. The studio is still immersed in the development of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, which will be released on February 25.