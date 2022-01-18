PlayStation Patents Folding Sticks For Its Controls

PlayStation: It is a system that allows the sticks to be hidden, although as is often the case, the patent does not mean that it will materialize. In both the DualShock 4 and DualSense controls, for PS4 and PS5 respectively, the analog sticks remain in a fixed position, although it is possible to press it as if it were one more button. Now, PlayStation has registered a new patent that draws attention to the fact that it proposes the incorporation of folding sticks in the controls. The description, quite technical, hints that if it materializes, the height of these levers could be modified.

“A control, a stick or a system that compresses the body of the stick”, they describe in the patent. This is a lever that attaches to this body and is configured to retract. According to the document, the body of the stick and the lever can rotate freely about the center of the pivot, inside the controller. In other words, it would be possible to adjust the height of the sticks.

At the moment, it is only a patent

The patent was registered on July 22, 2021, but was not published until January 13. Although they hint at the possibility of working on a new controller, many of these ideas never make it into an actual product. Therefore, this information should not be taken as confirmation that PlayStation is going to market a controller with these characteristics.

The PlayStation 5’s DualSense took a step up from the company’s previous controllers. It incorporates two technologies that were not present in the previous generation of consoles: on the one hand, the adaptive triggers, which affect the gameplay depending on the pressure we put on them; the second is haptic technology, designed to offer a more realistic type of vibration.

These functionalities will also be transferred to the controls of PlayStation VR2, a device that recently revealed its technical characteristics, although neither date nor price have been announced at the moment.