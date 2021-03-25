PlayStation patent can add trophies to emulated games

Sony has registered a patent that allows you to add trophies to games on your older consoles. The patenting was discovered by Redman user Bartman013, and shows the workings of a system that emulates an old title and adds the function of unlocking these trophies with in-game achievements. With that, PlayStation fans can even dream of a backward compatibility of games for consoles like PS1, PS2 and PS3.

The patented system brings a technology that adds the trophies without the need to modify the game. To do this, it emulates old titles and applies trigger detection so that trophies are checked and unlocked if the action has been performed correctly. This same patent also mentions the reproduction of games in the cloud, which indicates that as many games as the system can also appear in the PlayStation Now service.

In 2013 Sony had already registered a very similar patent for adding trophies to PS1 and PS2 games. However, it was never put into practice, even with many games for this platform already available for the PS3 via PS Store.

Also on PS Store, this week there were rumors about the closing of the PS Store for the PS3 and PS Vita consoles. With this new technology, the chances of a great backward compatibility reaching the current Sony consoles, such as the PS4 and PS5, increase, which could include not only the “desktop” consoles, but also their notebooks.

And what do you think of a great backwards compatibility coming to PS5?