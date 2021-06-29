PlayStation Partners With Jade Raymond Studio for New IP

PlayStation: Although we still don’t have more details on what the game will be like, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a partnership with Haven Studios, the new home of Jade Raymond, to work on an exclusive intellectual property for the PlayStation!

Attentive fans have already noticed that Haven Studios is currently hiring new employees for positions focused only on online gameplay, server infrastructure and games as a service with frequent updates, as well as professionals able to manage data in the cloud.

The online software engineer position announces that Haven Studios is “working hard on our first project, an original and exclusive franchise for Sony. The pro will work to develop and implement systems that can grow with a huge population of gamers over the long term. deadline.”

Is there anything good to come? It’s worth remembering that Jade Raymond became famous in her Ubisoft days for producing titles like Assassin’s Creed 2, Watch Dogs and Far Cry 4. Are you excited for your next projects? Comment below!