PlayStation Opens Registration for EVO and New Regional Tournaments

PlayStation: This Tuesday (1), the PlayStation division announced that registration for the EVO and some regional competitions are open – some of which will take place in Brazil.

According to the statement, anyone interested can register for the event for free (which will be broadcast on both Twitch and YouTube) and try to win prizes that can reach up to $74,000 in cash. The first list features four games that will be used in the warm-up matches later this month: Guilty Gear Strive, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and Tekken 7.

As for the dates, the Evo Community Series runs from June 10th to August 3rd, and Evo 2021 Online takes place between August 6th and 8th and August 13th and 15th. For more information, access the official PlayStation blog using this link.