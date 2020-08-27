PlayStation Now: This is the PS4 video game service

We review the main features of PS Now, the PlayStation 4 game on demand service with more than 700 titles in its catalog.

PlayStation Now is PlayStation’s on-demand video game service, a subscription platform that offers the possibility of enjoying more than 700 PS2, PS3 and PS4 games either through the PlayStation 4 console or through a Windows 10 PC. , with options to play streaming or download the game on your console, all from just 9.99 euros for a month with different subscription plans and the possibility of trying Sony’s video game on demand service completely free of charge for 7 days . And is that if you are a subscriber of PS Now, you get instant access to a wide catalog with more than 700 titles, both PS4 and PS3 and PS2, with new additions every month through a selection with the best current and past games. . Let’s learn more about the PlayStation games on demand service, a world of possibilities through your PS4 or Windows PC.

A constantly expanding catalog

PS Now offers its subscribers a large catalog of video games belonging to the last three generations of PlayStation consoles, such as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 2. From the most current games of this generation to timeless classics from the two previous consoles of Sony; In addition, each month new titles are added to a video game offering that continues to grow, adding from the most celebrated exclusives to the latest news, as well as many games that deserve to be recovered directly from the two previous PlayStation consoles.

And it is that PS Now, through its hundreds and hundreds of available games, offers a wide variety of genres, from the most cinematic action adventures to frenzy first-person shooters, through RPG proposals, driving games, puzzles , family and children’s titles, the latest sports installments or the most celebrated strategy video games, as well as the most famous hits on the independent scene. All players will find their favorite genres and franchises on PS Now.



