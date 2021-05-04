PlayStation Now May Games Announced

PlayStation Now has announced its May games. Sony announced that in May 2021, Nioh, Jump Force and Streets of Rage 4 games will take place on the PlayStation Now platform.

Playstation Now May 2021 games

Nioh

Originally developed by Team Ninja and Kou Shibusawa specifically for the PS4 console, Nioh is an action-role-playing game. The production, published by Sony in February 2017, takes place in the 1600s. Reflecting a fictional samurai history, the game focuses on the adventures of the main character William Adams. You can put on your sword and step into the bloody Sengaku era of Japan through your name Nioh.

Jump Force

Jump Force, developed by Spike Chunsoft, is a classic fighting game. You can fight opponents with a team of three characters in the production, which includes the most famous Manga heroes. You can switch between the three heroes in the team at any time. You can defeat your opponents with various tactics and combinations.

Jump Force can be played on PlayStation Now until Monday, August 2, 2021.

Streets of Rage 4

Developed by Dotemu, Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games studios, Streets of Rage 4 can be played with up to four people. Reflecting the fighting games in classic arcade halls, the production offers pure action to the players. Disposable weapons, tools to be thrown, and various combat combinations are among the prominent features.

Streets of Rage 4 is on PlayStation Now until Monday, November 1, 2021.

PlayStation Now is now 1080p

On the other hand, Sony continues to add various games and bring new updates for its cloud gaming service every month. Sony Game Services Content Senior Manager Adam Michel said on the official blog:

“As we recently announced, we have begun to offer support for 1080p games (requires a minimum internet speed of 15 mbps) on PC and PS4 / PS5 consoles exclusively for PlayStation Now. The update will arrive in Europe, the USA, Canada and Japan where PlayStation Now is available in the next few weeks. Your game streaming resolution may differ depending on your internet connection. “