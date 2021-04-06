PlayStation Now gets Avengers and Borderlands 3

Sony has released new games for PlayStation Now, the company’s streaming and on-demand games service. This Tuesday (6), the games Borderlands 3, Marvel’s Avengers and The Long Dark arrive in the catalog of the platform, which is not yet officially available in Brazil.

According to the PlayStation Twitter announcement, Borderlands 3 will be available in the PS Now catalog until September 29. Marvel’s Avengers will be on the list for a shorter time and can be played with the subscription until July 5, 2021.

The indie of exploration and survival The Long Dark also arrives tomorrow in the catalog of the service, but without a date to leave the platform.

Out of Brazil

PlayStation Now is a game platform with a monthly subscription that allows you to play via the cloud and also has the option to download certain games on the PlayStation line consoles. The platform has been available since 2014, but has not yet arrived in Brazil.

Last year, PS Now even appeared on the Brazilian PlayStation Network momentarily, heating up rumors about the launch of the platform in Brazil. However, Sony withdrew the offer from the store and until today has not brought the service here.

Jim Ryan, the PlayStation commander, said Sony plans to expand the service and bring responses to the Xbox Game Pass to the market. With that in mind, it may be that the platform will end up showing up in Brazil in the future to boost the PlayStation 5 in our country.

In addition to launching new games on PS Now, Sony will also release the PS Plus games for April, which include the exclusive Days Gone, tomorrow.