PlayStation Now February games announced

PlayStation Now is a service that allows you to play PlayStation games via the cloud system. Sony regularly adds games to this service every month. You can also play the games in the service on your PC.

PlayStation Now February games

Thanks to PlayStation Now, you can play PS2, PS3 and PS4 games on PS4, PS5 and PC. The system, which allows you to stream games, comes with new games regularly every month. There are also games on the system specially developed for the PlayStation console. In this way, PS exclusive games can be played without buying PlayStation.

PS Now games for February are as follows:

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Darksiders Genesis

Detroit: Become Human

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Little Nightmares

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Some games are temporarily added to the system. Temporarily added games are as follows: