PlayStation Network is not working right now

It seems that on July 19, there was a serious glitch in the PlayStation Network. It’s unclear how widespread the problem is, but it’s enough that Sony has updated the service status for the PlayStation Network to indicate the features that are currently having problems.

Users of both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are experiencing problems with the PlayStation Network, and thousands of reports are posted on the Down Detector website. Reported issues include being unable to log in to your PSN account, as well as creating a new account. Users also report problems with running any applications on their PlayStation consoles, in particular with streaming games. Game streaming is one of the main features of the new PS Plus subscription tiers, as users can stream various PS3 games through the service, so it can be especially frustrating for fans who have subscribed to the most expensive tier.

associated: Stealth updates for PS3 and PS Vita have angered some players

PlayStation has also acknowledged having ongoing issues with the PlayStation Store on both PS4 and PS5. This has made it difficult for users to purchase new content, download what they already have, or even just browse the store. However, it looks like the PlayStation Store search feature is still working, and users can also use vouchers. They simply won’t be able to download anything after redeeming the vouchers at the moment.

According to the PSN support page, these PlayStation Store issues started around 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The time frame when PS4 and PS5 users can expect problems to be resolved is not specified, but we will update this article as soon as the problems are fixed.

These PSN issues arose immediately after Sony announced the controversial decision to discontinue 1-on-1 support via Twitter Ask PlayStation. Disabling the PSN, and typically causing problems right after Sony has announced plans to discontinue this particular form of customer service, can make the decision much more controversial. In any case, PSN rarely goes offline for a significant period of time, so hopefully solving the problems won’t take long.