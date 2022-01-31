PlayStation Might Make More Acquisitions Soon, Says Jim Ryan

PlayStation: The boss of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), Jim Ryan, commented that the purchase of Bungie announced today (31) will not be the only one. According to him, “we should expect more” on the subject of new purchases in the near future.

The speech was made to journalist Christopher Dring, from the Games Industry website, who told about the matter on Twitter. Despite the shocking revelation, Ryan did not elaborate further on the matter.

The deal was in the works for the past 5/6 months. Its not a reaction to the Take-Two/Zynga or Microsoft/Activision deals. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 31, 2022

Speaking of the Bungie issue, Dring explained that the motivation for the purchase (which still needs to be approved by regulatory bodies) was that Sony wants to increase its ability to make cross-platform games and live services.

In addition, the PlayStation owner wants to allow Bungie to bring its intellectual properties (say Destiny) to film and TV. Dring also revealed that the meetings between Sony and Bungie executives lasted between 5 and 6 months and so the question was not a kind of “answer” for Microsoft’s purchase of Actvision Blizzard.

