PlayStation Lowers PS5 Prices in Brazil; Check New Values

Sony announced today (18) a reduction in the prices of the PlayStation 5 and its accessories in the Brazilian market. After the new IPI reduction announced recently by the government, the company lowered the suggested values of its new generation consoles and peripherals as well.
Now, the PlayStation 5 with disc player will sell for R$4,399.90, while the digital edition, which does not support physical media, will appear on the market for R$3,899.90 — a decrease of R$300 in both cases. The DualSense line controls were also affected by the change, with a reduction of R$30 in their values.
As you can see from Sony’s list, the reduction is not exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and its accessory family. The company has lowered the value of the PS4, which will be sold at a suggested retail price of R$2,599 from now on. The DualShock 4 line controls also received a decrease of R$20 in their values in Brazil.
According to the company, prices will start to apply as soon as new stocks of the products reach the market. It is also noteworthy that the values in question are Sony’s suggestions and may vary depending on the stores and retailers that sell the consoles in the country.