PlayStation Is Committed To More Cross-Play, Says Jim Ryan

PlayStation: Despite having a reputation for being the most averse to cross-play, Sony seems willing to encourage this practice more and more. At least that’s what Jim Ryan, the president of the SIE, claims. In an interview with Axios, he reaffirmed that “we support and encourage cross-play in our ecosystem”.

Using as an example the games Minecraft, Rocket League, Call of Duty and Fortnite, the PlayStation boss also recalled that Destiny 2 will also gain support for gameplay across different platforms in the future.

Still, it’s not all flowers behind the scenes. Randy Pitchford, the CEO of Gearbox, recently pointed out that Borderlands 3 just doesn’t have cross-play on the PlayStation due to Sony’s policies. Jim Ryan declined to comment on the topic, claiming not to discuss “ongoing business with long-term partners.”

The controversies seem to revolve around a fact raised in the legal action between Apple and Epic Games, where it was revealed that Sony charges for cross-play support and receives royalties from its partners in the process.

It remains to be seen how the future of PlayStation platforms will unfold. Will Jim Ryan’s word suffice, or will company policies still demotivate the studios? Share your tidbits with us in the comments below!