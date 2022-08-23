PlayStation Introduces New PS5 Controller

Sony was not expected to be actively present at Gamescom 2022, especially given rumors of a PlayStation special event taking place next month. That’s why it came as a surprise when Gamescom Opening Night Live host Jeff Cayley made a big announcement about PlayStation as one of the first announcements of the event. As announced at Gamescom, Sony will release its own professional controller in the form of a DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5.

There is currently no release date or price information, but Sony has given fans a good idea of what to expect from the controller in terms of features. The PS5 pro controller allows players to fully customize the controls, allowing you to reassign and deactivate buttons, as well as adjust the sensitivity of sticks and dead zones. PS5 gamers are also free to customize their triggers, so players can really customize the controller so that it works exactly the way they want. With all these options available, players will also be happy to know that they can save multiple management profiles on the device. This will allow PS5 gamers to quickly switch between different controller settings depending on which game they are playing.

Switching between different controller profiles should be easy enough, as this new variant of the PS5 DualSense controller features a new Fn button that allows players to switch on the fly. As for the hardware itself, the PS5 DualSense Edge has replaceable stick caps, rear buttons and replaceable stick modules. Those who buy the controller will also receive a braided USB Type-C cable and a carrying case. Of course, all the features that make the regular PS5 DualSense controller unique remain untouched, so fans can count on tactile feedback, adaptive triggers and more that are part of DualSense Edge whenever it is available.

As mentioned earlier, the PS5 DualSense Edge controller currently has no release date. It’s possible that the controller will be released later this year, but it’s also possible that PlayStation gamers will have to wait until 2023 to get their hands on it. Sony has said that the PlayStation VR 2 headset will be released in early 2023, so one would think that the company would release the PS5 DualSense Edge this holiday season instead, but fans will have to keep an eye out for more information on that front.

The PS5 DualSense Edge will probably be quite expensive. For comparison, the Xbox Elite wireless gamepad costs $180, so fans can count on comparable prices for DualSense Edge.