PlayStation Indies Will Feature Seven New Features Throughout The Day

PlayStation Indies: Sony went to Twitter today (5) to announce PlayStation Indies. Instead of broadcasting along the lines of the traditional State of Play, the company just launched a hotsite to aggregate all the news, and is gradually releasing the news on its official Twitter.

“We’re throwing the spotlight on seven indie games coming soon to the PlayStation,” reads the first post. “With unpublished revelations and very eye-catching updates, take a look here starting at 11 am Brasília time.”

Shortly thereafter, the first news was aired, with confirmation that Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will be released for PS4 and PS5, and new gameplay details for Axiom Verge 2, which will now have a dimensional crack mechanic:

There's still no exact time for the next news to be posted, so keep an eye on the official Playstation Twitter profile to enjoy the trailers first hand

