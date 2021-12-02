PlayStation games that can be played online even without PSN Plus!

Although a PSN Plus subscription is required to play online games in the PlayStation world, there are some exceptions.

With the release of PlayStation 3, Sony has made PSN Plus subscription mandatory for online multiplayer experience, and has been maintaining this system for two generations. However, there is a point that players miss: PlayStation players can play some games without paying any monthly fee.

PSN Plus is not mandatory for every online game

As PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners are well aware, you stay away from certain advantages without a PSN Plus subscription.



Although a PSN Plus subscription is required to experience many AAA quality titles such as FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard in online mode, this is not true for every game. You do not need to pay any monthly subscription fee for many games in the category of (Free2Play) within the PlayStation Network and Store, which can be played without paying any fee.

In the list, there are quality productions such as the famous MOBA game Smite, Rocket League, one of the most played e-Sport games, and DC Universe Online, which treats the DC world as an MMO. Moreover, all the games below can be experienced in the new generation, thanks to the PS5’s backward compatibility support.

Here are the online games that can be played without PSN Plus:

Genshin Impact

Rocket League

Call of Duty: Warzone

Dauntless

Apex Legends

Fortnite

Final Fantasy 14

Neverwinter

smite

Brawlhalla

DC Universe Online

Warframe

Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Star Trek Online

But did you know that these games can be played online without a PSN Plus subscription? Do you have a favorite game from the list?