PlayStation Games Of The Year: You Can Now Vote On His Blog; All Nominees

PlayStation Games: You can now participate by choosing your favorite PS5, PS4 and PlayStation VR games in 2021. We offer you the complete list of candidates in each category. While we wait to meet the GOTY winner at The Game Awards 2021, PlayStation has already set to work to hold its own ceremony through its blog. Candidates are in up to 16 categories, including titles that have made their way to PS5, PS4, and PS VR. Voting closes on December 13 at 8:59 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time). You can participate in the following link, and below we offer you the complete list of nominees.

PlayStation Games of the Year: All Nominees

Best New Character

Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Colt (Deathloop)

Julianna (Deathloop)

Kena (Kena: Bridge of Spirits)

Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil 8 Village)

Rinwell (Tales of Arise)

Rivet (Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart)

Selene (Returnal)

Tenzo (Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut)

Best Story

Deathloop

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Hades

Hitman 3

Psychonauts 2

Lost judgment

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Tales of Arise

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles