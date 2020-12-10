PlayStation Game of the Year 2020: How to vote

The official PlayStation blog joins the awards ceremony for the Ps4 and PS5 video games published on its platform. We know all the categories.

The arrival of the end of the year also implies determining which have been the best video games of the season. There have been dozens, hundreds of titles published on PlayStation 4, added to all those available for PS5, but which are the public’s favorites? From the official PlayStation blog they want to know. We explain what it is and how to participate in The PlayStation Blog Game of The Year.

The PlayStation Blog Game of the Year: dates and how to vote and in the 17 categories

As they explain, we have a total of 17 categories for this contest where it is the players who have the last word. There is only one major release that has been left out: Cyberpunk 2077. The title, “due to its tight final and final release date,” does not count for The PlayStation Blog Game of The Year 2020.

The voting dates go from this Thursday until December 14 at 09:00 AM (peninsular time in Spain; one less in the Canary Islands). Once the voting is closed, the votes will be counted and the results will be revealed soon.

How to take part? Very easy. You access this link and… you vote. There is no registration required and, what is better, if your favorite game does not appear in the shortlisted list, you can enter the name of the title for your opinion. They all count.

The categories included are as follows. Regarding PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, it should be remembered that they are still sold out worldwide, but Sony ensures that they will have more stock before Christmas. To know the status of the reservations in the main Spanish chains you can go to this article.

The PlayStation Blog Game of the Year – All Categories

Best narrative

Better use of DualSense

Better Accessibility options

Better graphic performance

Best Art Direction

Best soundtrack

Better sound design

Best multiplayer

Best sports game

Best Debut Character

Best Independent Video Game

Best time of the year

Best VR experience

Absolute Best PS4 Video Game

Absolute Best PS5 Video Game

Most anticipated game

Best Study of 2020



