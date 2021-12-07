PlayStation Executive Was Fired From The Company On Charges Of Pedophilia!

George Cacioppo, a senior executive at Sony PlayStation, has been fired for molesting a 15-year-old boy.

Known as one of the top executives of the Sony PlayStation brand, George Cacioppo was caught in an operation by the police. Cacioppo is said to have been caught red-handed while trying to have sex with a 15-year-old boy. The famous Japanese company dismissed the manager before the lawsuit began.

PlayStation executive to be detained

The famous YouTube channel People v. Preds has now caught Sony PlayStation Network executive and senior vice president George Cacioppo red-handed. The owners of the channel contacted the Sony PlayStation manager as if he were a 15-year-old child and determined that Cacioppo had sexually explicit conversations with the child and arranged a meeting.

As you can see from the video, Cacioppo is wearing a PlayStation 5 t-shirt and is getting ready to meet the 15-year-old boy naked at around 04.30. CNET stated that the former Sony executive corresponded with the code name Jeff on Grindr, an app where gay, bisexual and transgender people flirt.

Although Cacioppo cannot be officially confirmed as the person in the video, Poeple v. The Preds channel also shared photos of Sony’s former executive wearing the same shirt. In a statement to CNET, Sony stated that they were aware of the situation and that they immediately terminated the employee’s job.



Making a statement to the famous Japanese website Kotaku on the subject, People v. The Preds official said that police departments refuse to work with cybergroups like them, so they prefer to disclose such cases via the internet. No official statement has been made yet from the police officials reached on the subject.

So what do you think about this situation? Do not forget to share your views with us in the comments section.