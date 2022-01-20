PlayStation Comments On Microsoft Buying Activision Blizzard

PlayStation: Sony has commented for the first time on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, an agreement announced on Tuesday (18). The purchase involves about $70 billion and has become the largest in gaming history.

In short, the statement is a request from the Japanese company so that Activision games, which are home to very popular franchises on PlayStation, do not become exclusive to PC and Xbox platforms over time.

“We expect Microsoft to respect contractual agreements and continue to ensure that Activision games remain cross-platform,” a company spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.

Indefinite future

Among the company’s franchises are successful series such as Call of Duty — which breaks almost annual sales records on PlayStation and included bundles and exclusive content from Sony’s platforms.

It is possible that some non-detailed contract was concluded prior to the purchase of Activision Blizzard. However, it is not yet known how long the agreement will last and exactly what content it will involve.

The situation seems similar to what happened with Bethesda, acquired in 2020 by Microsoft: contracts in progress before the purchase meant that the Deathloop game had the temporary exclusivity maintained on the PS5 – the same will also happen with GhostWire: Tokyo. However, from now on, exclusive titles must only be released on the Xbox ecosystem and not all releases will reach rival platforms.

On the day of the acquisition, Activision Blizzard assured that it will continue to make games for PlayStation, although now exclusive content will be for Xbox.