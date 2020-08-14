PlayStation Celebrates UEFA Champions League

Sony takes advantage of the resumption of the biggest football club competition in Europe with these two themes, one dynamic, totally free on PS4.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released two themes totally free for all PlayStation 4 players; including Spain. Thus, players with an active account on PlayStation Network will only need to enter the links that we leave below the PS Store, add both products to the cart and activate them from the settings menu.

The return of the largest football club competition in Europe has meant not only the reactivation of the continental competition par excellence, where only FC Barcelona remains as the Spanish representative in the absence of knowing their result in the quarterfinals, but also the desire to video game users such as FIFA 20 (which owns the rights to UEFA competitions in both FIFA 20 and FIFA 21 and the next few years) for listening to the anthem of the orejona.

The dynamic UEFA Champions League theme and the static UEFA Champions League PlayStation F.C. Theme are now available worldwide for users weighing 4.66 MB and 7.01 MB, respectively. In both cases, both the background and the icons, the color scheme and the animations have the official UEFA license, with a characteristic ball of the competition where the tips of the stars brush against each other.

FIFA 21 will have the UEFA Champions League; on sale in october

FIFA 21 will be the video game with the rights to the UEFA Champions League this season; also during the following. From MeriStation we have already played this installment in depth. In our preview we tell you what we are looking for and what news we find in the expected career mode.

The game will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 9; October 6 if we reserve any of the editions.



