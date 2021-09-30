PlayStation buys Demon’s Souls (2020) and Shadow of the Colossus studio

It was an open rumor that finally came true

Two of the most prominent games on the part of PlayStation in the last decade are the remakes of Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus. The common denominator behind both projects is called Bluepoint Games, a developer that specializes in giving new life to various franchises.

Now, the boss of Worldwide Studios at Sony Interactive Entertainment, Hermen Hulst, announced that PlayStation Studios has just grown as Bluepoint Games has just joined.

This means that this studio that also gave new life to Uncharted with the Nathan Drake Collection will now be part of PlayStation and it smells like they will not only develop titles for the PS5, it is likely that they will also work on projects for PC.

“PlayStation has a very iconic game catalog and for us there has been nothing better than bringing some of those gaming masterpieces to new players,” said Marco Thrush, president of Bluepoint Games.

“Being a part of PlayStation Studios allows our team to further improve the level of quality and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community.”

How many times Bluepoint Games has collaborated with PlayStation

Bluepoint Games has been around for 15 years and has a close relationship with PlayStation. While the Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus projects are something that fans have applauded for their quality, they are not the only thing they have developed.

In 2009 they released the God of War collection on PS3 which also eventually came out on the PlayStation Vita. In 2011 they also worked on the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection on PS3 and Xbox 360.

In 2013 they were the ones who brought the Flower port to both PS4 and PlayStation Vita, that same year they worked on the Xbox 360 version of Titanfall. In 2015 they also made the remaster Gravity Rush for the PS4.

Finally we can say that they are a brand that has a very close relationship with Sony and that this movement should not surprise anyone. Now, the only thing we need to know is what other remakes could work.