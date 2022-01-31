PlayStation Buys Bungie, Creators Of Destiny; All The Details

PlayStation: Bungie will join the PlayStation Studios family for $3.6 billion. The company reveals that it will maintain its independence and creative control. PlayStation acquires Bungie for a sum amounting to 3.6 billion dollars. The creators of Destiny will join the studio portfolio of the Japanese under a series of conditions. Once the transaction is completed, the studio will remain “as an independent subsidiary.”

The keys of the purchase

From Sony Interactive Entertainment they assure that Bungie will maintain its independence as a multiplatform studio. In fact, the studio will have the option to “publish and reach the players they choose to play.”

“We have had a close partnership with Bungie since the inception of the Destiny franchise, and I couldn’t be more excited to announce the studio’s welcome to the PlayStation family,” said Jim Ryan, Bungie CEO, in a press release. “This is a strategic step forward in continuing to evolve the gaming experiences we create.”

I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Bungie to the PlayStation family! Bungie create community-driven games with outstanding technology that are enormous fun to play, and I know that everyone at PlayStation Studios will be excited about what we can share and learn together. pic.twitter.com/VySocfBxtx — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) January 31, 2022

What does this collaboration mean? Bungie notes that they will “retain complete creative control and publishing independence of the Destiny universe.” Without going any further, Destiny 2 confirms its permanence on all platforms where it is available and “will expand to new ones.”

Hermen Hulst, director of PlayStation Studios, confesses to being “a big fan” of the study. “Bungie’s technical expertise, coupled with their track record of building large, loyal communities, makes them a perfect fit for a partnership with PlayStation Studios. We are excited to make plans to share their skills and experience, and unlock the potential of having the brilliant minds of Bungie under the roof of PlayStation,” he concludes.

The company is currently in the final stretch of launching The Witch Queen, the expansion that will begin the fifth year of support for Destiny 2. It is scheduled to launch on February 22 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.