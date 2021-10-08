PlayStation Boss Wants To Bring His Games To More Players In The Future

PlayStation games could go cross-platform in the future. At least that’s what Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, suggested.

In an interview about his career with Games Industry, Ryan revealed that he thinks a lot about a world in which Sony titles are not restricted to players on PS4 and PS5.

“I would like to see a world in which the games we make on PlayStation can be enjoyed by tens of millions of people — perhaps hundreds of millions,” said the CEO.

According to him, with the current console business model, a major PS launch tends to reach around 10 to 20 million users. “If you compare music and film, they can be enjoyed by almost unlimited audiences,” continued the President of SIE.

“I think some of the art our studios are doing is some of the best entertainment in the world, and limiting the audience frustrates me,” the executive confessed.

This type of reasoning is nothing new: Microsoft, its competitor, has been offering its games for the PC for years. Sony has been following a similar path with the launch of titles such as Days Gone, Detroit: Become Human, Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding for computers, with plans to make more exclusives accessible on PC in the coming years.