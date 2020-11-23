PlayStation Black Friday: Last of Us 2 at the best price

PlayStation closes the previous generation with two of its greatest action adventures for PS4, available at a discount both in the store and on the PS Store.

PlayStation celebrates Black Friday 2020 in style with numerous offers and discounts on all kinds of video games, both in physical format in regular stores and in digital format through the PS Store, from November 20 to the 30th of this same month. It is a unique opportunity to expand our video game catalog or advance our Christmas purchases; although this time PlayStation offers its players the opportunity to acquire two of its most celebrated action adventures, two exclusive PlayStation 4 titles that appeared this year and that no fan should stop trying. So much so, that these days we can find The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima at irresistible prices, or what is the same, 39.99 euros and 49.99 euros, respectively, two ideal titles to give to our relatives and friends who are fans of PlayStation video games. Two fervently topical games that are also among the candidates for Game of the Year by The Game Awards, adding up to 17 nominations between the two, and that close the previous generation in style.

Reasons to give away both video games

And thanks to this new edition of PlayStation Black Friday, we will find a large selection of video games below their current recommended price; Although we do not want to miss the opportunity to highlight two colossi of PS4, two of the action adventures, each with its own style and personality, which represent the closing of a generation, that of PlayStation 4, with authentic exclusive and multiplatform bombings. In addition, these are two titles that have reached the market this same 2020, so the discounts are more desirable than ever given their recent launch. Let’s see what both The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima offer players, two games that in their own right become the perfect gift for any PS4 user.

The Last of Us Part II, available now for 39.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros) is the latest video game from the celebrated developer Naughty Dog, commissioned by another famous PlayStation series like Uncharted. On this occasion, we continue with the adventures of Ellie after the events of the first installment and in which her protagonist, an icon of the PlayStation characters, will have to overcome adversity by overcoming all kinds of challenges. A video game that bets on a cinematic staging and a gameplay that combines stealth, gunfights, upgrading weapons and characters and much more. A video game that cannot be missing from any player’s library, now at the best price since its official launch.

And it is that after five years since the end of The Last of Us, Joel and Ellie finally find a home in which to live in relative tranquility in a settlement in Wyoming with other survivors, in what they intend to become a kind of rebirth. of the society. But soon their lives will be cut short, so we will be forced to undertake a journey in search of justice; From this moment on we will live a story of overcoming in which we will have to walk on the fine line that separates good and evil.



