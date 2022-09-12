PlayStation Announces Status of September 2022

PlayStation has finally announced that the long-known State of Play event for September 2022 will take place on Tuesday, September 13, at 15:00 Pacific Time. There have been rumors that PlayStation has been hosting a State of Play event in September for quite some time, and various insiders claim that it should take place this month. Now fans have received official confirmation and know not only when to tune in, but also a little bit of what they can expect to see.

PlayStation State of Play for September 2022 will include games for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR2. Sony did not specify any other games that may be at the event, but it is encouraging. PlayStation fans who are tuning in for the September 2022 release of State of Play can expect it to cover the entire gamut, focusing on upcoming major games for all PlayStation platforms currently supported.

As for the PS VR2, it’s safe to say that the State of Play will feature previously announced major virtual reality games that are being developed for the new headset, such as Horizon Call of the Mountain. It is quite possible that there will be some more VR surprises in store, but fans will have to tune in to find out about it. Perhaps Sony will finally announce the pricing and release date of the PS VR2 headset, but this may require too much, since the device is not expected to be released until next year.

Date and time of the PlayStation presentation in September 2022

Tuesday, September 13, 15:00 Pacific time.

As for traditional console games, you need to imagine that God of War Ragnarok is a castle for the State of Play, since this is the company’s largest release this holiday season. There is a lot of hype around God of War Ragnarok, and his presence ensures that the State of Play in September 2022 will be a big show. On the other hand, it’s possible that Sony Santa Monica would prefer to keep God of War Ragnarok as secret as possible in the weeks leading up to the November 9th release date.

The game, which may or may not be presented at the State of Play in September 2022, is the long—awaited Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games. Insiders have teased that Spider-Man 2 gameplay will be shown soon, and if that’s true, then State of Play seems like a great opportunity to show the next game.

Ultimately, all PlayStation fans can do right now is reflect on what the State of Play is preparing for September 2022, until they tune in on September 13 at 15:00 Pacific Time to see for themselves.