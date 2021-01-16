PlayStation announces Rainbow Six Siege championship

Rainbow Six Siege, a strategic action game, will be 5 years old in 2021. And to celebrate the date, Ubisoft and PlayStation have teamed up to organize a championship that will give five PS5 and five Pulse 3D Sony Wireless Headsets to the winning team.

The 1st Rainbow Six Siege PlayStation Cup is now open for registration via the internet. Players can register their teams until January 22 through this link. The tournament, which will be all online, will also be attended by Fred, from Desimpedidos, and Anderson Silva, a former UFC fighter. They will be responsible for supporting and representing two of the four finalist teams each, on January 30 and 31, the date of the finals.

The two will also engage with the community through their social media and official tournament videos. In the finals transmissions, game codes will also be drawn for spectators.

The Rainbow Six: Siege tournament will be broadcast with the participation of the game’s talents, among casters, specialists, presenters and narrators, who will conduct 17 hours of transmissions through the official channels of Ubisoft Brazil and PlayStation.