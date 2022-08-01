PlayStation Announces Additional Plans for Evo 2022

Louis Figueroa, senior director of global esports and competitive games at Sony Interactive Entertainment, today published news about the Evolution Champion Series on the PlayStation blog. The Evolution Champion Series, also known as Evo, holds annual fighting game tournaments, and 2022 marks its 20th anniversary.

Evo 2022 will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 5-7, and its tournaments will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube during the first two days of the event. PlayStation will cover Evo 2022 from PlayStation Tournaments: Evo Lounge, where the players themselves will be the hosts. Titles that gamers will be able to play and watch matches: Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, Guilty Gear -Strike-, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Tekken 7, The King of Fighters 15, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, Multiverse and Skullgirls: 2nd Encore.

On its Evolution Champion Series website, it was announced that there will be eight stages at Evo 2022, as well as games that will be broadcast on each of them. The main stage will first host panels, interviews and exhibitions, and then matches of each game throughout the three days of the event. The Guilty Gear -Strike matches will take place in the second stage, and in the third stage, the players of the Granblue Fantasy: Versus and Tekken 7 games will fight each other.

The matches of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Granblue Fantasy: Versus and Multiverse will take place in the fourth stage, and the fifth stage is dedicated exclusively to Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition. Participants can compete with each other in Melty Blood: Type Lumina and Dragon Ball FighterZ on the sixth stage, as well as in Skullgirls: 2nd Encore and The King of Fighters 15 on the seventh. The eighth and final stage is dedicated to Vortex Gallery tournaments, which joins Evo to participate in the event and offers games such as Soulcalibur 6, Super Dragon Ball Z, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and many others.

In addition to watching gamers fighting each other in fighting games, fans can also look forward to interviews with players, as well as revelations from companies such as Capcom, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Warner Bros. Games and others. Evo also announced that there will be an Alley of Artists, a Village of Merchants, an Arcade for free games and Casual Settings.

While gamers and esports enthusiasts are preparing for Evo 2022, they can register to participate in the event’s tournaments and purchase arena tickets on the Evo website. They can also apply to participate as a volunteer, commentator and supplier.