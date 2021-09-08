PlayStation Announces Acquisition of Firesprite Studio

PlayStation: Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced the acquisition of Firesprite, the studio responsible for developing The Playroom and The Playroom VR. The companies’ long-standing partnership lasted eight years, and now the developers are the 14th team to be added to PlayStation Studios.

“Firesprite is a creative and ambitious studio that is exceptional in creating amazing experiences that really showcase the potential of our hardware,” said Hermen Hulst, PlayStation Studios Director at PlayStation Blog publishing. “The technical and creative skills of the team will be paramount to increase our catalog of exclusive games,” he added.

“At Firesprite we are always looking to bring something new to a game or genre [of games] and developing for new technologies is the driving force behind our passion,” said Graeme Ankers, co-founder and CEO of Firesprite, in a post on the Firesprite website. studio. The executive also said that “joining PlayStation Studios will allow us to amplify this passion, working on state-of-the-art hardware without any limitations”.

In addition to The Playroom, Firesprite worked alongside Sony on Run Sackboy! Run, a free game released for iOS, Android and PS Vita.

The studio also developed The Persistence, a sci-fi survival horror with rogue-lite elements. Originally released for PS4, the game has received an enhanced version for PS5 and PC, with an Xbox Series X|S version on the way.

Based in the UK, Firesprite now works under the umbrella of SIE Liverpool. The studio is still in charge of day-to-day decisions even after the acquisition, the details of which remain confidential for contractual reasons.