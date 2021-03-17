PlayStation announces 9 more free games

PlayStation announced on Wednesday (17) the new wave of free games that will integrate the Play At Home initiative. Starting on March 26, players will be able to download 10 titles for PS4 and PS VR, including Horizon Zero Dawn, which arrives on April 20.

As it is important to remember, since the beginning of March Ratchet & Clank has been available for free on PSN and can be redeemed until March 31. The Play At Home project was created last year to encourage people to stay in their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To offer entertainment, the brand made the collection Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey available in 2020 for free.

The first part of the next wave will consist exclusively of indie games developed by PlayStation partners. On the list, for example, Enter the Gungeon. It is a roguelike developed by Dodge Roll and published by Devolver Digital in 2017. For VR, players will be able to download Moss, a Polyarc production that was launched in 2018.

See below the complete list that can be downloaded from next week.

ABZÛ

Enter the Gungeon

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Moss (PS VR)

Thumper (PS VR)

Paper Beast (PS VR)

Horizon Zero Dawn (available from April 20 to May 14)

So, what did you think of the list? Which game do you plan to download first?