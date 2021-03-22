PlayStation announced 7 indi planned for PS4 and PS5

Sony announced on Wednesday (17) seven independent exclusives that will arrive in 2021 for the PS4 and PS5. The new initiative of the PlayStation Indie Games project includes games of all genres and for all audiences, with emphasis on the already revealed Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, which gained more news about its next-gen version.

Check out all the trailers published today, with the titles of the new indies and their respective predictions and launch platforms.

Operation: Tango (second quarter of 2021; PS4 and PS5)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (second quarter 2021; PS4 and PS5)

Nour: Play With Your Food (2021; PS5)

Where the Heart Leads (July 13; PS4 and PS5)

Puzzling Places (third quarter of 2021; PSVR)

Heavenly Bodies (2021; PS4 and PS5)

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (March 30, 2021; PS4 and PS5)

