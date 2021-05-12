PlayStation Adds Strength: More Than 25 Games In Development For PS5

PlayStation: Hermen Hulst claims that PlayStation has more than 25 titles in development for PS5, nearly half of which come from unreleased intellectual properties. PlayStation has more than 25 titles in development for PS5, almost half of them are unreleased intellectual properties. This was revealed by Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, in an interview with Wired. The Guerrilla Games co-founder has shared the team’s vision for the next generation years.

New IPs and projects on the way to PS5

“There is an incredible amount of variety that originates from different regions,” says Hulst, who emphasizes that in this grid of games there are “different genres” of any size, whether they are “big” or “small”.

Sony’s console exclusives schedule heads to their next release, Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart. The charismatic duo from Insomniac Games will debut on June 11, just over a month after another of the releases of the exclusive batch: Returnal.

And what about the second half of 2021? Gran Turismo 7 will miss this strip. Given the logistical difficulties that the current pandemic has caused, the simulator will move to some point in 2022. The name with more force falls on Horizon Forbidden West, the direct sequel to Aloy’s adventures in Horizon Zero Dawn, currently available free through of the Stay at Home program.

The company has repeatedly confirmed its arrival on PS5 and PS4 in 2021. In fact, Hulst himself assures in the interview that he has recently been able to play it. The data that is still unknown is about the new installment of God of War. Despite the fact that his revelation pointed to this year, since September 2020 no official information has transpired. Cory Barlog, his director, has played the game in recent months, sparking speculation among his community. However, the creative usually asks his fans for patience: God of War Ragnarok will arrive “when it is finished.”