PlayStation Acquires Nixxes, PC Game Conversion Specialist

PlayStation: This Thursday (1st), the head of PlayStation, Hermen Hulst, announced on his Twitter the purchase of Nixxes, a Dutch studio specializing in PC game conversions.

According to Hulst, Nixxes is expected to provide high-quality in-house technical and development resources for PlayStation Studios. “I have a lot of respect for Nixxes and am very excited for this experienced team to become part of the development community at SIE. They are passionate about improving games and providing the best gamer experience possible. This partnership should help our teams focus on its most important objective, which is to create unique content with the best possible quality,” he said in a press release.

Jurjen Katsman, senior director of development at Nixxes, added: “We can’t wait to get to work and we’re excited to bring our technical and development expertise to a powerhouse like PlayStation Studios. We’re looking forward to working with some of the most talented teams. industry,” he says.

Nixxes is a Dutch studio, specializing in developing and converting games to different formats. He starred with Squasre Enix in Marvel’s Avengers, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Tomb Raider.

This is Sony’s second purchase this week, the first being from the studio Housemarque, responsible for Returnal. The acquisition of Nixxes should reinforce the policy of bringing the brand’s games to computers, which has been happening for some time with Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone.

Is that you? Do you think other PlayStation games should come to PC now?